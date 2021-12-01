$60.32 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to post $60.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.05 million to $60.70 million. Greenlane posted sales of $36.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $170.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.09 million to $170.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $277.62 million, with estimates ranging from $262.05 million to $295.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

In other Greenlane news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,176 shares of company stock valued at $830,363 in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Greenlane by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Greenlane by 18.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Greenlane by 42.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 150.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $129.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

