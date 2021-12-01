602 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Nasdaq by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Nasdaq by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $203.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.12 and a 200 day moving average of $189.36.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.09.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,906 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.