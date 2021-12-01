70,321 Shares in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.23% of PHX Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,503.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 104,899 shares of company stock worth $295,397. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

