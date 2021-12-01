$760.98 Million in Sales Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce sales of $760.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $776.06 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $693.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSU. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $185.85 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2,193.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

