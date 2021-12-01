$82.18 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to announce $82.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.35 million and the highest is $84.00 million. BGSF reported sales of $69.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $306.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.81 million to $308.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $327.81 million, with estimates ranging from $325.77 million to $329.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BGSF has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,246 shares of company stock valued at $608,136 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in BGSF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

