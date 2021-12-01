883 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Purchased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $268.25 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $279.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.36.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

