890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) Short Interest Update

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the October 31st total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENFA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 40,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,311. 890 5th Avenue Partners has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

