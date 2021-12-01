89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

Several analysts have commented on ETNB shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,080. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 4.8% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after buying an additional 229,555 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 54.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 236,830 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETNB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,664. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $262.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. 89bio has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, analysts expect that 89bio will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

