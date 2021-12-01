A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Up 5.3%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $16.03. 8,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 798,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.01.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $16,298,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $75,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,897,228 shares of company stock worth $30,124,549 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

