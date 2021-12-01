Aavegotchi Reaches Market Capitalization of $224.24 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00005068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $224.24 million and approximately $61.71 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00044797 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00239886 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00089159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 79,150,076 coins and its circulating supply is 77,385,912 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

