Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 77,978 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.69 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

