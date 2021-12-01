Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 890 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $128,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

