Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $115.36 and a 1-year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.