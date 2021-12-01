Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $235,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $753.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $752.02 and its 200 day moving average is $715.54. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $528.30 and a 1 year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

