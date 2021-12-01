Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $598,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,447,000 after purchasing an additional 895,014 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 836,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.