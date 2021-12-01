Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 436 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $363.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

