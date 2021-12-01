Abcam (LON:ABC) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,750.00

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and last traded at GBX 1,691 ($22.09), with a volume of 14384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,687 ($22.04).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,442 ($18.84).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,586.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,474.49. The firm has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.78.

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 6,138 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.07), for a total value of £94,279.68 ($123,177.01).

Abcam Company Profile (LON:ABC)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

