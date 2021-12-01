Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.14% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,777,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 256,763 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 310,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 326,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

