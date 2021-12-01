Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to post sales of $195.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.10 million to $196.75 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $74.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $738.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.50 million to $739.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $926.25 million, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $968.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,515 over the last 90 days. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.