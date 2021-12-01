AceD Achieves Market Cap of $43,638.91 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $43,638.91 and approximately $2,966.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars.

