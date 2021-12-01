ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:ACR opened at $13.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 263.52 and a quick ratio of 263.53. The firm has a market cap of $131.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.87. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.64). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 104.89% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $11,336,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 82,174 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $2,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

