Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years. Adams Resources & Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

AE stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $568.18 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

