adbank Price Up 5.6% This Week (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One adbank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $295,197.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, adbank has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00044797 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00239886 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00089159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

ADB is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,947,640 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

