AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,418 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.