AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.07% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $62.16 and a one year high of $73.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.