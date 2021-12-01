AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $990,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

VLO stock opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.41, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

