AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 13,577 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,577 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $193.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.55 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,387 shares of company stock worth $8,812,550. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

