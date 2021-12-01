AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 4,986 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of PCEF opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

