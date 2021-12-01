Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after buying an additional 516,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at about $16,837,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 100,849 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,681,000 after buying an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.10. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,373. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $86.94 and a one year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

