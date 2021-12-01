Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADC. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.41.

Agree Realty stock opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.38. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,458. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 65,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

