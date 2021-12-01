Agrello (DLT) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Agrello has a market capitalization of $355,379.23 and $240.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Agrello coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045264 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00240766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00087820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello (DLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 105,335,765 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

