Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

APD traded up $5.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,570. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

