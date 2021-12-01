Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $24,499,230.70 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81.

ABNB stock traded down $9.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.81.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 68.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $1,504,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 120.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after acquiring an additional 236,740 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.14.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

