Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Airbus has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 7.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

