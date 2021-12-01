Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of AIRG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,698. Airgain has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.51.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 6,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.