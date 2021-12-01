Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) to announce $54.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year sales of $180.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $180.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $220.04 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $221.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIMO. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Airspan Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of MIMO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. 1,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,160. Airspan Networks has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIMO. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $191,309,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airspan Networks

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

