Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Boosted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average is $112.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.