Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.11). Albireo Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.71) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($4.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

ALBO stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. 443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,292. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $469.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $43.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 36.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

