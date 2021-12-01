Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ALFVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.50.
OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.32.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
