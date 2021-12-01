Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.50.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.