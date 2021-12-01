Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,783 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.69. 21,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,495. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.03 and a 52 week high of $155.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.77.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

