Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.27. 324,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,072,386. The company has a market cap of $221.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.50 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.41 and a 200 day moving average of $263.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

