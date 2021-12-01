Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,452. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

