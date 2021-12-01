Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,376 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after buying an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,318 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,958,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

NYSE ET traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 145,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,503,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.32. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

