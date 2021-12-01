Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $723.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $723.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,906,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $615.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,539. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $471.31 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $653.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $649.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

