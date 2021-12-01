Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The business had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,165,067 shares of company stock worth $143,772,529 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 45.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,220,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 693,993 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.