Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3474 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Shares of ANCUF traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.53. 11,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,784. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANCUF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

