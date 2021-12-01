Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIRD. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Allbirds stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million.

In other news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

