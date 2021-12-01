Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $19.24 on Monday. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

