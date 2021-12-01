Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million.

Shares of Allbirds stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,598. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIRD. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

