Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIRD. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $19.24 on Monday. Allbirds has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

